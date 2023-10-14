Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZW) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZW – Get Free Report) rose 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.87.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Innoviz Technologies stock. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 738,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Innoviz Technologies were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

enabling the autonomous car revolution innoviz is a leading provider of cutting-edge lidar remote sensing solutions to enable the mass commercialization of autonomous vehicles. the company’s lidar products, innovizone™ and innovizpro™, offer solid-state design that uses proprietary technology to deliver superior performance at the cost and size required for mass market adoption.

