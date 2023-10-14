Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 91,224.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,329,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,613,000 after buying an additional 92,228,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,663,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,345,068,000 after purchasing an additional 608,371 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,744 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,503,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,660,000 after purchasing an additional 127,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at $131,995,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at $131,995,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $234,280.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,718,289.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,202 shares of company stock worth $10,756,352 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,512,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.49 and a fifty-two week high of $118.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.09.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ICE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.58.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

