International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Short Interest Update

International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

International Distributions Services Price Performance

ROYMY stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.14. 358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,332. International Distributions Services has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of International Distributions Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Peel Hunt raised shares of International Distributions Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

About International Distributions Services

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

