International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as high as C$0.05. International Lithium shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 110,600 shares.

International Lithium Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$9.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 54.82 and a current ratio of 26.33.

About International Lithium

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.

