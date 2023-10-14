Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Short Interest Down 55.5% in September

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,900 shares, a decrease of 55.5% from the September 15th total of 220,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ BSMN traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $25.06. The company had a trading volume of 10,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,151. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $25.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.08 and its 200-day moving average is $25.08.
Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.0633 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2023. BSMN was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
