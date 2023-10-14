Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Short Interest Down 55.5% in September

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,900 shares, a decrease of 55.5% from the September 15th total of 220,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSMN traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $25.06. The company had a trading volume of 10,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,151. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $25.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.08 and its 200-day moving average is $25.08.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.0633 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMN. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2023. BSMN was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

