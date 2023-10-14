iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Purchased by Verger Capital Management LLC

Verger Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 494,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the period. iShares Global Energy ETF accounts for 11.4% of Verger Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Verger Capital Management LLC owned about 1.03% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $18,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IXC. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 225.9% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 608.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period.

Shares of IXC traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.18. 521,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,566. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.71. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $34.19 and a 12-month high of $42.38.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

