iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 431.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,512 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,548.9% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 46,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 84.5% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 15,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.43. The stock had a trading volume of 19,900,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,894,045. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $55.95 and a 12-month high of $74.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

