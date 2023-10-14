iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Defined Wealth Management LLC

Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.3% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.43. 19,900,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,894,045. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $55.95 and a 1-year high of $74.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.83.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

