iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s 8th Largest Position

Retirement Income Solutions Inc cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 632.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,424,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,772. The company has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $137.76 and a 12-month high of $164.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.19.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

