iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $14,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.7% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,464. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.22. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.77 and a 12-month high of $167.62.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.