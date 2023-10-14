ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Short Interest Update

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the September 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in ITOCHU by 111.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in ITOCHU by 1,238.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ITOCHU by 0.5% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 553,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of ITOCHU during the second quarter valued at $707,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of ITOCHU during the fourth quarter valued at $18,029,000.

Shares of ITOCY stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $72.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,437. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.72. ITOCHU has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $83.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.72.

ITOCHU ( OTCMKTS:ITOCY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter.

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

