Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the September 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $49.67. 6,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,255. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.89 and its 200-day moving average is $53.12. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a one year low of $43.91 and a one year high of $60.12. The firm has a market cap of $138.08 million, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.0574 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 7,707.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 35,531 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 5,331.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 62,319 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period.

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

