Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the September 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $49.67. 6,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,255. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.89 and its 200-day moving average is $53.12. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a one year low of $43.91 and a one year high of $60.12. The firm has a market cap of $138.08 million, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.28.
Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.0574 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF
About Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF
The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.
