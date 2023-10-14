John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a growth of 86.0% from the September 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Price Performance

HTY stock remained flat at $4.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. 20,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,126. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.66.

Get John Hancock Investments - John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund alerts:

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.71%.

About John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Investments - John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Investments - John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.