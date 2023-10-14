Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, an increase of 78.7% from the September 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Johnson Matthey Stock Performance

Shares of JMPLY stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.94. 12,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,458. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.53 and its 200-day moving average is $44.81. Johnson Matthey has a fifty-two week low of $36.94 and a fifty-two week high of $58.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,080 ($25.46) to GBX 2,130 ($26.07) in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

