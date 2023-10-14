Joystick (JOY) Price Reaches $0.0032 on Exchanges

Joystick (JOY) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Joystick has a total market cap of $662,212.98 and approximately $15.16 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joystick token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Joystick has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007162 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00021371 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015979 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00013596 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,900.29 or 1.00062588 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000090 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.0031534 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

