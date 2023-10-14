JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,700 shares, a decrease of 57.0% from the September 15th total of 227,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,952,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of JEPQ stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.26. 2,365,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,017. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.15. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.4172 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
