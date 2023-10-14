JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,700 shares, a decrease of 57.0% from the September 15th total of 227,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,952,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of JEPQ stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.26. 2,365,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,017. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.15. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.4172 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,923,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,566 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,527,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,861,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,044,000 after buying an additional 927,864 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,576,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,580,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,440,000 after buying an additional 579,250 shares in the last quarter.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

