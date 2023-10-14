Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL) Shares Up 38.2%

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 38.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. 2,008,965 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,715% from the average session volume of 110,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.
Kaival Brands Innovations Group Stock Down 21.8 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.61.
Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.58 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Kaival Brands Innovations Group
Kaival Brands Innovations Group Company Profile
Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc distributes electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS Products) and related components in the United States. The company offers Bidi Stick, a disposable and tamper-resistant ENDS product in various flavor options; and Bidi Pouch, a tobacco-free nicotine formulation, which contains natural fibers and a chew-base filler in six different flavors.
