Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL) Shares Up 38.2%

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 38.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. 2,008,965 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,715% from the average session volume of 110,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Stock Down 21.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.61.

Get Kaival Brands Innovations Group alerts:

Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.58 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Kaival Brands Innovations Group

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group by 2,362.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 732,188 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000.

(Get Free Report)

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc distributes electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS Products) and related components in the United States. The company offers Bidi Stick, a disposable and tamper-resistant ENDS product in various flavor options; and Bidi Pouch, a tobacco-free nicotine formulation, which contains natural fibers and a chew-base filler in six different flavors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kaival Brands Innovations Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaival Brands Innovations Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.