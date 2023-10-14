Kava 24-Hour Volume Tops $7.68 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 14th. Over the last week, Kava has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One Kava token can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00002195 BTC on exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $498.31 million and $7.68 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00034259 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00024519 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00011700 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000796 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 844,324,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 844,313,477 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

