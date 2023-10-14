Kava (KAVA) Price Reaches $0.59

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 14th. Kava has a market capitalization of $497.48 million and approximately $7.77 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can currently be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00002198 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00034196 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00024507 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00011568 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 843,643,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 843,745,870 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

