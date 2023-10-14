Keep Network (KEEP) Market Capitalization Tops $100.48 Million

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $100.48 million and approximately $872,371.37 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep Network token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000394 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Keep Network has traded up 12.1% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000843 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000024 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000027 BTC.
About Keep Network
Keep Network was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 949,135,001 tokens. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Keep Network
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
