Key Financial Inc Acquires 52 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT traded up $6.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $441.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,520,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,198. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $388.10 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $432.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $452.24.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $489.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

