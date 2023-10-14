Key Financial Inc Purchases 152 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,272 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 90,089.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,168,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766,602 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in TJX Companies by 98,557.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,735,194 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,418,977,000 after buying an additional 16,718,231 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TJX Companies by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after buying an additional 12,468,119 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $891,631,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $408,331,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,846,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,803,399. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $93.78. The firm has a market cap of $101.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.64.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TJX Companies

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.