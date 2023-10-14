Key Financial Inc Sells 3,007 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Key Financial Inc decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,326 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 221,549 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 56,699 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 120,954 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,498,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 91,563 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,405,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Edward Jones lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.67. The company had a trading volume of 24,541,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,830,871. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $42.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.24.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.20%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

