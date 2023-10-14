Keyarch Acquisition (NASDAQ:KYCH) Shares Up 0.2%

Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCH – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.65 and last traded at $10.65. 108 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 55,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.63.

Keyarch Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.48.

Institutional Trading of Keyarch Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keyarch Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keyarch Acquisition during the second quarter worth $105,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keyarch Acquisition during the second quarter worth $210,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keyarch Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $629,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Keyarch Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $731,000. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keyarch Acquisition

Keyarch Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on disruptive technology and innovative services companies worldwide.

