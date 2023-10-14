Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Short Interest Up 137.5% in September

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 137.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

KGSPY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale downgraded Kingspan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kingspan Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Kingspan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KGSPY traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.94. 1,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,433. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.20. Kingspan Group has a 1-year low of $46.86 and a 1-year high of $85.78.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1878 per share. This is a boost from Kingspan Group’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light + Air, Water + Energy, Data + Flooring, and Roofing + Waterproofing.

