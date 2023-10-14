Komodo (KMD) Market Cap Hits $28.67 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 14th. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000785 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $28.67 million and $265,820.97 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00092891 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00045880 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00027391 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

