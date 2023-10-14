Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, an increase of 85.6% from the September 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 604,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:KKPNY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.31. The stock had a trading volume of 201,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,010. Koninklijke KPN has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.0462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Koninklijke KPN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.60.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

