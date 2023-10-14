Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, an increase of 85.6% from the September 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 604,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Koninklijke KPN Price Performance
OTCMKTS:KKPNY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.31. The stock had a trading volume of 201,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,010. Koninklijke KPN has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65.
Koninklijke KPN Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.0462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Research Report on Koninklijke KPN
Koninklijke KPN Company Profile
Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Koninklijke KPN
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- How to Invest in Social Media
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.