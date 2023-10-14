Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.46 Million in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,969,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,308,000 after buying an additional 51,337,702 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 55.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,929,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004,237 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,520,000. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9,271.1% in the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,040,000 after buying an additional 954,175 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,947. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.20.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.