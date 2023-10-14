Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.73 Million in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 51,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.39% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 30,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Price Performance

FTLS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.17. 130,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,689. The company has a market cap of $715.14 million, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.53. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a one year low of $47.01 and a one year high of $54.56.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

