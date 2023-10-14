Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 13,651 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,651 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,796,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,752 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,306,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,467 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,283,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,145,000 after purchasing an additional 396,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,596,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910,411 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $63.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,724,608 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.10. The firm has a market cap of $93.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

