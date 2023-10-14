Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 57.3% from the September 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,559,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LTNC remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 742,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,125. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of -0.47. Labor Smart has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

Labor SMART, Inc provides temporary blue-collar staffing services. It supplies general laborers on demand to the light industries, including manufacturing, logistics, and warehousing, skilled trade’s people and general laborers to commercial construction industries. The company was founded by Christopher Ryan Schadel on May 31, 2011 and is headquartered in Powder Springs, GA.

