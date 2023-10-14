Lancaster Investment Management Reduces Stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Lancaster Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,054 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the quarter. Autoliv makes up about 51.6% of Lancaster Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Lancaster Investment Management owned approximately 0.67% of Autoliv worth $48,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 48.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 20.6% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv during the second quarter worth about $542,000. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Autoliv

In related news, Director Leif Johansson sold 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $1,060,314.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,089.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Trading Down 1.5 %

ALV stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.33. 593,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.43. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.29 and a fifty-two week high of $103.99.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.52. Autoliv had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Autoliv from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Danske cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Autoliv from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

