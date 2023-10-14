Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by CBOE Vest Financial LLC

CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $12,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,287,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,187,106,000 after buying an additional 2,768,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,984,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,103,185,000 after buying an additional 372,780 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 2.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,066,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,644,351,000 after purchasing an additional 303,502 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,335,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,313,068,000 after purchasing an additional 102,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Linde by 33.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,056,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,218,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,424 shares of company stock worth $20,853,396 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $377.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,214,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,869. The business has a fifty day moving average of $380.28 and a 200-day moving average of $372.45. The stock has a market cap of $184.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $274.97 and a twelve month high of $393.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.65.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

