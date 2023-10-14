Linear Price Tops $0.0100 on Major Exchanges (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 14th. One Linear coin can now be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. Linear has a total market cap of $100.15 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Linear has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Linear Coin Profile

Linear’s genesis date was September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Linear’s official website is linear.finance.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear (LINA) is the native utility token of the Linear platform, an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform is a decentralized, cross-chain compatible protocol designed to create, trade, and manage synthetic assets. LINA tokens are used for governance, collateral for minting synthetic assets, and staking within the platform’s liquidity pools. Linear (LINA) was founded by Kevin Tai and Drey Ng in September 2020.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

