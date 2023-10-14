Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Short Interest Update

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 275,300 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the September 15th total of 355,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOMA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 4.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 103.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 2.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 31.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 19.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOMA remained flat at $6.55 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 90,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,745. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $766.87 million, a PE ratio of -163.75, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average is $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.09.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:LOMA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $220.75 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

