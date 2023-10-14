Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MBUMY) Short Interest Update

Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MBUMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Mabuchi Motor Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MBUMY remained flat at $7.64 during trading on Friday. 8 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115. Mabuchi Motor has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $7.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.22.
Mabuchi Motor Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mabuchi Motor
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- Stock Average Calculator
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Mabuchi Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mabuchi Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.