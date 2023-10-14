Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MBUMY) Short Interest Update

Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MBUMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Mabuchi Motor Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MBUMY remained flat at $7.64 during trading on Friday. 8 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115. Mabuchi Motor has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $7.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.22.

Mabuchi Motor Company Profile

Mabuchi Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of small electric motors. It provides motors for use in automotive products, home appliances, power tools, housing equipment, office equipment, health and medical care products, light electric vehicles, collaborative robots, and personal care products.

