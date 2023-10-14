Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $27.05

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.05 and traded as low as $25.19. Makita shares last traded at $25.73, with a volume of 6,578 shares.

Makita Trading Down 1.8 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Makita had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Makita Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Makita

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

