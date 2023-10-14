Mantle (MNT) Trading 17% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Mantle (MNT) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One Mantle token can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001218 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mantle has traded down 17% against the US dollar. Mantle has a market cap of $603.66 million and $28.72 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mantle Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. The official website for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle. The official message board for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz/blog.

Buying and Selling Mantle

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,104,620,629.0131407 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.33291793 USD and is down -1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $39,957,835.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mantle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mantle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

