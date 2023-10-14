Marquette Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.47. 2,810,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,000,342. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $100.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.75.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Cfra decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.03.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

