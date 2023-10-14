Marquette Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 26.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 120,385,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,500,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,877 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,746,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,564,588,000 after purchasing an additional 929,727 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after buying an additional 26,267,166 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,079,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,700,000 after buying an additional 304,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE:WFC traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.96. 28,092,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,865,008. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.44. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $149.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

