Marquette Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Marquette Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 9.0% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $36,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of IWF stock traded down $2.66 on Friday, reaching $272.27. The stock had a trading volume of 721,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,679. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $206.70 and a 12 month high of $286.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $273.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.06.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.