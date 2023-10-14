Marquette Asset Management LLC Takes $28,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 82 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.11.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 2.6 %

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $7.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $273.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,938,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,091. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.56 and a 12 month high of $358.07. The company has a market capitalization of $95.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.46, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $296.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.54.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,848,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total transaction of $16,440,602.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,309 shares of company stock worth $19,649,321. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.