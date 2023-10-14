Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 86.7% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MCUJF remained flat at $1.24 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97. Medicure has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $1.24.

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.46 million for the quarter. Medicure had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 9.18%.

Medicure Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies for the cardiovascular market. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

