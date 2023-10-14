Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Short Interest Update

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, an increase of 85.9% from the September 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of MDIBY stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,946. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $13.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.94.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Company Profile

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Wealth Management, Consumer Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions segments.

