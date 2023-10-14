Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Short Interest Update

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, an increase of 85.9% from the September 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of MDIBY stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,946. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $13.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.94.
Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Company Profile
