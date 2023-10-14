Metahero (HERO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $18.99 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One Metahero token can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Metahero has a market cap of $18.99 million and approximately $225,014.67 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003941 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000086 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006191 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

HERO is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.