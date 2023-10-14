MetisDAO Achieves Market Cap of $51.86 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 14th. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $51.86 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $11.42 or 0.00042459 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,541,152 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,541,151.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 11.32964681 USD and is up 0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $1,495,499.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

