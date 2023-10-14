Mina Trading 6.9% Lower This Week (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One Mina coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001352 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a total market cap of $357.86 million and $4.90 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mina has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mina alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,084,254,653 coins and its circulating supply is 984,686,861 coins. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,084,008,412.8400393 with 984,247,787.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.361814 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $7,997,570.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.