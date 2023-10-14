Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Short Interest Down 19.2% in September

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,519,400 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the September 15th total of 8,071,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21,731.3 days.
Mitsubishi Motors Stock Performance
Shares of Mitsubishi Motors stock remained flat at $4.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.79. Mitsubishi Motors has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $4.52.
About Mitsubishi Motors
