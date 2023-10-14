Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Short Interest Down 19.2% in September

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,519,400 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the September 15th total of 8,071,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21,731.3 days.

Mitsubishi Motors Stock Performance

Shares of Mitsubishi Motors stock remained flat at $4.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.79. Mitsubishi Motors has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $4.52.

About Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and sale of passenger vehicles, and its parts and components in Japan, Europe, North America, Oceania, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its products include EVs/PHEVs, SUVs, pickup trucks, MPVs, and cars under the Mitsubishi brand.

