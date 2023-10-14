Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Mondelez International by 91,843.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,355,000 after buying an additional 25,641,874 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after buying an additional 23,368,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mondelez International by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after buying an additional 4,663,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 759.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after buying an additional 2,682,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $61.53. 7,316,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,151,710. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.28. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.38 and a 12 month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.32.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

