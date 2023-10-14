Monero (XMR) Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 14th. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and approximately $33.42 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Monero has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $152.66 or 0.00568212 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,866.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.71 or 0.00229684 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.63 or 0.00798873 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00013933 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00055863 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00126011 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,344,812 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

